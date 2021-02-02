PM will get to know about his ouster from TV soon: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon get to know from the television that he had been ousted and sent home.

In a statement issued Monday, Marriyum said with the January 31 deadline gone Imran thinks that he had cemented his imposed selected position but what he did not know was that his days were numbered.

The selected premier who mocks at the misery of the people by saying that he knew from TV what new bomb his government had dropped on the people, will now ironically know about his own ouster through TV as well.

The PTI government on the basis of just six MNAs will soon finish by the masses, she said. Marriyum said the sugar, wheat, flour, medicines, LNG thief mafia-led Imran government had become a symbol of corruption and commission. The former information minister said Imran was already worried because of the open ballot in Senate elections because he knows his allies had abandoned him. She reminded how the mandate in Senate chairman election was robbed, but Imran refused to accept opposition’s proposal for an open ballot. She said at that time Imran was full of arrogance and stubbornness. But now that the lid has been blown off Imran’s false accountability narrative for persecution, he is whining in desperation. Now that the people have rejected the propaganda press conferences with fake documents waving, Imran’s insecurities have surfaced and he wants an open ballot. Now that the entire country knows Imran and his commission agent, he has to eventually given in to the opposition’s demand, she added.