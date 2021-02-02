UET rusticates 3 students for provoking protest

LAHORE: A discipline committee of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has rusticated three students and imposed monetary penalty on two others of the university’s Narowal Campus for being involved in planning and provoking other students for a protest against the university.

The students, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Farrukh and M Haroon, have been rusticated for one semester (Spring 2021) while Zunair Haider has been imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for setting up a Twitter trend for defaming the university. Another student Dawood Ahmed has been imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for accepting the call of protest against the university. While two students Usama Baig and M Asjad were exonerated for not being involved in any unlawful activity.

A UET official said that a couple of months ago when the educational institutions reopened, some students from the UET Narowal Campus took to social media and spread rumours about Covid-19 cases in the university.