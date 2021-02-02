Corona vaccine may have side effects: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has cautioned that corona vaccines may carry certain side effects; therefore, one should get it at one’s own risk.

“Although research on corona is still going on all around the world, news of deaths of some COVID-19 vaccine recipients in certain parts of world is disturbing,” she said while addressing a press conference here at Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR) on Monday. “The Punjab will start vaccinating people in the next two day,” she said, adding that China’s firm Sino Pharma has donated 500,000 doses of vaccines to Pakistan’s healthcare workers for which we are grateful to the Chinese government. The first consignment of the vaccine has reached Pakistan.

“We have been conveyed by the NCOC that all chief ministers shall simultaneously inaugurate a vaccination drive in their respective provinces. Good news is that Pakistan has bought 70 million doses of corona vaccine and its supply will start from the current week. The NCOC technical team has appreciated the cold chain arrangements in Punjab.”

The minister said there were certain side effects of COVID-19 vaccines; therefore, one will be vaccinated at one’s risk. However, she said, we will make the public aware of the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

She said that coronavirus was very much here and people must follow safety precautions. In the last 24 hours, as many as 443 people were tested positive and 11 people had lost their lives. The positivity ratio in Lahore was 3.95 %, 1.9 % in Rawalpindi, 3.39 % in Faisalabad and in the last 24 hours, 15,000 corona tests were performed.

She said that the Punjab had the highest ratio of Contact Tracing, adding the entire world has appreciated Pakistan’s effort to control the pandemic. She said there was lockdown in 18 areas in Lahore. Some areas in Gujranwala, Gujrat and other cities were also under lockdown and movement of 5,634 people was restricted.

The highest number of recovered patients has been reported from government hospitals of Punjab, she said, adding all educational institutions have been opened. Dr Yasmin Rashid said: “The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department shall organize awareness seminars in education institutions to create awareness on COVID-19.