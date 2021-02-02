Endless suffering

When the PTI was in the opposition, it spoke a lot against giving development funds to lawmakers. Now the government has approved to hand out Rs500m as development funds to lawmakers. Also, with the popularity of the government taking a nosedive due to its poor performance in different fields and it’s failure to control the prices of commodities of daily use, the hope of its success in the next general elections is fading away. This has prompted the prime minister to say that a five-year term is not enough for a government to show its performance. However, when he was in the opposition, he used to say that only 90 days are sufficient to set the country on the right track.

Now, when about three years have passed, the government seems to be confused and direction-less. In these puzzling times it is the common man who is suffering.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi