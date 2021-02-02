Tony Bennett has Alzheimers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New York: American crooner Tony Bennett has revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 but kept his condition quiet as he continued to work and tour. The 94-year-old went public in a lengthy feature story published Monday in AARP The Magazine, the widely circulated periodical of the American Association of Retired People.