Azim, Mushaal seek nullifying of Shimla Agreement with India

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azim and Mushaal Mullick, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, demanded of the government to cut off all diplomatic ties and nullify Shimla Agreement with New Delhi to show commitment to the Kashmir liberation cause.

Addressing a joint press conference at Mansoora on Monday, both the leaders have appealed the media and nation to play active role to highlight the Indian genocide of Kashmiri Muslims continued for over 18 months.

Azim demanded of the government to take the case of detained Kashmiri leaders Yasin Malik, Syed Ali Gilani, Asiya Andrabi and others to the international court of justice and other world forums to ensure their release from illegal Indian detention.

Mushaal Mullick said a consistent National Kashmir Policy was the need of the hour. India could no more keep the Kashmiri people as its slave and the sun of freedom will soon rise on the occupied area, she said. Earlier, she along with her mother and daughter met JI leadership and offered fateh for the late JI leader Hafiz Salman Butt. Samia Raheel Qazi and Qaisar Sharif were also present on occasion.

