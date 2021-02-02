Long march politics has ended in a fiasco: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Parliamentarians called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the pace of development schemes and solution of problems of their constituencies.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister maintained that the so-called politics of holding long marches and resignations had ended in a fiasco. I have already pointed out that these elements have no courage to resign or hold a long march as those involved in the quagmire of corruption could raise only hollow slogans, he added. The opposition cannot materialise its claims as this cabal has only learnt about looting the country, he said. The chief minister emphasised that there was no room for corrupt politicians in the new Pakistan. The rejected elements have no political future and disappointment is evident on their faces, he said. The chief minister regretted that these elements intended to fulfill the agenda of the enemy by spreading turmoil in the country. On the other side, the government is burning the midnight oil to resolve public problems, he added. Those involved in the politics of chaos should realise sense, he suggested. The parliamentarians stated that the amount of respect and honour, given to them, was unimaginable in the past. The contacts with the parliamentarians help to solve problems at the grassroots, they added. Those who called on the chief minister included Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandhla MNA, MPAs Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gillani, Muhammad Amir Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Ejaz Hussain Bandesha, Rai Zahoor Ahmad, Muhammad Waris Aziz, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Taimoor Ali Lali and Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

Female MPAs, including Sania Kamran, Shehwana Bashir, Neelam Hayat Malik, Umm-al-Banin Ali and Farhat Farooq also called on the chief minister. The CM repeated that provision of equal rights to the womenfolk was the government’s key mission. The women parliamentarians will be given their due rights and their problem would be solved on a priority basis, he assured. No one will be allowed to hold the genuine issues of assembly members, he assured and pointed out that the government had included women assembly members in district-level committees and advice of women parliamentarians will also be given importance in development schemes.

Industrialist: A known industrialist and president of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kh Jalaluddin Rumi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and apprised him of the establishment of almonries in DG Khan Division. It was also decided to establish this facility in other areas after Fazala Kach, Vohwa and Dabar Sakhi Sarwar.

The CM appreciated the efforts of the trader community for setting up almonries in the area of Koh-e-Suleman. Both also discussed the project of solar-based water filtration plants in different areas of South Punjab. Jalaluddin Rumi thanked the CM for the allotment of land on payment for CCI building in DG Khan. Talking on this occasion, the CM appreciated the cooperation extended by philanthropists and observed that providing food to the destitute strata was a worth-following blessed way of life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The government is establishing almonries, along with shelter homes.

EX-ministers: Former provincial ministers Malik Asad Khokhar and Samiullah Chaudhry called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed their complete trust in the leadership of the chief minister. Usman Buzdar assured them of solving their constituencies related problems, reiterated that solution of such difficulties was his responsibility as MPs were his companions.