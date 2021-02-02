PIMS workers protest continues

Islamabad:Clad in personal protective gear, the employees of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) continued their protest against the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance on the 64th day by assembling outside the National Press Club to reiterate their demand for immediate withdrawal of the legislation.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman of the Grand Health Alliance Dr. Asfandyar Khan said, we have been peaceful during the last 10 weeks of the protest and have conveyed our concerns to all authorities, multiple times. “Our demands have been conveyed to the government, which should act sensiblly and resolve our issues without further loss of time. Until it does so, our protest will continue,” he stated.

The protestors were joined by J. Salik, who criticized the government for not paying heed to the healthcare workers demands. Dr. Hyder Abbasi said, three healthcare workers and a doctor of PIMS have sacrificed their lives in the fight against Covid. “Instead of rewarding us by announcing the martyrs’ package for the deceased, the government has slapped this Ordinance,” he said.