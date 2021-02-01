PML-N ‘thug’ from Sialkot begging for facilities in jail: Firdous

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said a ‘thug’ from Sialkot used to show his bravery by jumping into canals when he was in power, but now he was in jail and was begging for facilities.

Apparently referring to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Khwaja Muhammad Asif, she said he might be brave, but he was afraid of giving his money trail and details of suspicious transfer of funds.

While talking to the media here, she said Kh Asif marred the honour of Sialkot and its residents by his corruption, and now he feared that in case of admitting to his wrongdoings, even his family would not allow him to enter their home.

Dr Firdous said it might be quite painful for the soul of great poet philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal, as he had envisioned a separate country for the people with freedom-loving souls like 'shaheens' (eagles). But contrary to his vision, the slaves had been roaming around and thriving in the country, she added. Dr Firdous said Kh Asif was a slave to the Sharif family, as his father, Khwaja Muhammad Safdar, was a slave to dictator Gen Ziaul Haq.

She said that the foreign funding case had silenced the guns of the PML-N and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and they had no answer to the recent statement of former ambassador to the United States Abida Hussain, alleging funding to the PML-N by Osama bin Laden.

Dr Firdous said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would emerge clean and clear in the foreign funding case, as it had provided lists of all donors to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). However, she added, those who had been receiving funding from Osama bin Laden, Gaddafi and Saddam had to clear their position.

She said it seemed the software of the PDM leader, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, had been updated as nowadays he was saying that he had no tussle with any institution, quite contrary to his previous arrogant statements of leading massive long marches on Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

She said the opposition was totally free to boycott the parliament or tender resignations, but it would never succeed in securing an NRO or deal. She said Maryam Nawaz used to blame her rivals of cowardice, but actually her father, her brothers and their cronies were coward who have fled the country in order to avoid courts and jails, while Captain (PM Imran Khan) and his team stood strong and firm in the arena. She said they used to become revolutionaries while staying safe abroad, and become sick when in jails.

Dr Firdous said the PTI government would not tolerate any elements involved in land grabbing in the province. She said illegal constructions had been demolished in the housing society of Kh Muhammad Asif and others during an operation against it. Earlier, the SACM visited the district jail Sialkot.

She told reporters that two water filtration plants had been installed in the jail. She said that a 20-bed hospital for prisoner drug-addicts would be established in jail with Rs20 million. She said a multi-storey barrack for prisoners was also being construct with Rs45 million and Rs2 million were being spent to construct new washrooms and laundry.

She said there were several training courses and programmes, which were helping prisoners, particularly females, in learning different skills and earning for themselves. She said that 195 female prisoners were being given training in household affairs like hand and machine stitching, beautician, sewing, embroidery, etc. and 1,284 young prisoners had been given training to become tailors, motor and motorcycle mechanics, electricians, welders, etc. She said the provincial government was busy in taking every necessary measure in order to improve the condition of the jails across Punjab.