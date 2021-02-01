close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2021

Explosives, weapons seized, two held in DI Khan

Our Correspondent
February 1, 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police seized explosives and weapons and arrested two alleged arms smugglers at the Hathala check-post on Dera-Tank Road on Sunday.

The police said that they signaled a truck loaded with onions at Hathala check-post on Dera-Tank road for checking. During checking, they said the police recovered two kilogram explosives, a light machinegun, one M-4 American gun and 48,600 cartridges concealed under sacks of onion. The police also arrested the alleged smugglers, whose names could not be ascertained. The police claimed that the explosives and weapons were being smuggled for terror activities but the timely action saved the area from destruction.

