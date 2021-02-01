Shehryar Khan Afridi asks world to break silence on Kashmir

Islamabad : Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Sunday urged the world community to break its silence and help Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as it was brewing with anger and it may erupt anytime due to uninterrupted and prolonged atrocities being committed on the Kashmiris by fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an exclusive interview with this agency in regard to the Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on February 5, Shehryar Afridi categorically pointed out that the perpetual Indian state oppression had played havoc with the lives of Kashmiris in IIOJK.

“If the world doesn’t intervene now, Kashmir will explode and lives of over eight million Kashmiris will be at the mercy of brutal occupational Indian forces who have inflicted numerous massacres, mass rapes and destroyed properties of the Kashmiris. For all these crimes against the Kashmiris, the Indian regime should be tried for criminally misleading World opinion as EU Disinfo Lab had fully exposed a network of fake media and NGOs created by India to mislead the world opinion,” said Shehryar Afridi.

He said that India can no more keep its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir intact and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should materialize its commitment to hold an impartial and free plebiscite to decide about their fate independently.

He said Pakistan would keep exposing the Indian expansionist agenda and can no more mislead the world about its expansionist designs in IIOJK.

He said he had invited United Nations Secretary General to pay visit to Pakistan and in response he assured to abide by the UN resolutions on resolving long standing Kashmir dispute adding he said the Kashmir Committee has also been reaching out to all stakeholders of Kashmir to develop its policy on Kashmir dispute.

He said all political parties had representation in Kashmir Committee and the Committee was working to help raise the Kashmir issue with a single voice.

He said that tribal Pashtoons had joined hands with the Kashmiri freedom fighters to help liberate Jammu and Kashmir in 1948 and even today, the people of Pakistan stand by Kashmiris through thick and thin.

"Today, even the Indian minorities are saying that M.A. Jinnah had taken a right decision by creating an independent state for the Muslims of India. Modi regime has been fully exposed due to its expansionist agenda," he recalled.

Afridi said that Pakistan will never make any compromise on its two major security issues i.e. nuclear programme and Kashmir policy.

He advised youth of the country to turn themselves as bloggers, vloggers and social media activists and help counter fake propaganda by fake Indian social media sites adding Pakistan was working globally to expose the Indian expansionist agenda by using modern tools of information technology.

He said that Pakistan was supporting Kashmiris as a humanitarian cause and we will never compromise on this sacred cause.

He said that Kashmir issue was also debated at the European Union (EU) forum due to efforts by the Kashmiri diaspora and the sacrifices made by the Kashmiris.

He urged media to raise Kashmir issue and highlight the sacrifices made by the people of Jammu and Kashmir through media coverage as it could better raise the awareness on Kashmir dispute.

He urged the international community and other regional countries to take prompt action in this regard.

Shehryar Afridi lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan and Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari for raising their voices for illegally detained Dukhtran-e-Millat leader Asiya Andrabi in Tehar jail and asked United Nations for her immediate release.