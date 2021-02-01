Sargodha, Multan win matches in Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey

LAHORE: Sargodha and Multan thrashed their rivals while two matches ended in draw on the seventh day of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship at National Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.

In the first match, Sargodha outplayed Rawalpindi by 5-0. Both the teams failed to score any goal in the first 26 minutes of the match despite their best efforts.

However, Sargodha’s skipper Rana Shoaib and Ibrar Arshad struck two back-to-back goals in the 26th and 28th minutes, respectively.

They added three more goals in 36th, 55th and 59th minutes through Sabih ul Hasnain, Rana Shoaib and Sabeeh Raza, respectively.

The second match was played between Sahiwal and Bahawalpur. Sahiwal grabbed a two-goal lead in the first 18 minutes through M Ahmed and Raja Arman but Bahawalpur bounced back and struck two goals in the 24th and 30th minutes through Arsal Naseer and Absar bin Rauf.

Sahiwal again attained the advantage in the 56th minute through a field goal netted by Raja Arman but Bahawalpur leveled the score in the final moments through Ali Raza’s field goal.

Lahore and Faisalabad played the third match of the day which finished as 1-1 draw. Lahore’s skipper Hannan Shahid struck a field goal in the 23rd minute and in response Faisalabad carved out a beautiful field move and leveled the score in the 28th minute through Abdullah Siddiqui.

Multan defeated Gujranwala by 2-1 in the fourth and last match of the day. Usman Iftikhar and M Mugheera scored for Multan, in the 3rd and 8th minutes. Saqib Ali netted the only goal for Gujranwala in the 54th minute through a penalty stroke.