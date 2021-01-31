Navy receive advanced warship from China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) received second of four advanced warships of Type-054 Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy at a ceremony held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China.

Commodore Azfar Humayun (Chief Naval Overseer, China) attended the launching ceremony of ship as chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, Commodore Azfar highlighted that induction of these warships will significantly enhance Pakistan’s maritime defence and deterrence capabilities. He also acknowledged the commitment, hard work and timely completion of the project by M/s CSTC and HZ Shipyard, Shanghai despite ongoing global pandemic.

Pakistan Navy ordered four Type-054A/P Frigates in 2017 and warships are being delivered as per planned schedule, the spokesman of Pakistan Navy said. Type-054 Frigates will be one of the most technologically advanced surface platforms of Pakistan Navy Fleet, fitted with latest surface, subsurface and anti-air weapon systems.

The ships will be fitted with a range of electronic warfare, air and surface surveillance and acoustic sensors integrated through state of the art Combat Management System.

The occasion of launching ceremony also coincides with the completion of 70 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations, built upon historic bonds of friendship and mutual trust. The ceremony was also attended by high-level Chinese officials, including representatives of M/s China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC) and HZ Shipyard.