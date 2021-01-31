Iran hangs ethnic Baluch for ´terror´

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Iran hanged a man for murder, abduction and “terrorist” links on Saturday, the judiciary´s website said, despite international calls for the execution of the ethnic Baluch to be halted.
Javid Dehghan Khalad was put to death early in the morning in the restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Mizan Online reported.