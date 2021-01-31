close
Sun Jan 31, 2021
BR
Bureau report
January 31, 2021

Six held for using fake corona-negative certificates

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
January 31, 2021

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency offloaded and arrested six persons travelling on fake Corona-negative reports from Bacha Khan International Airport, it was learnt.

Those detained by the FIA authorities were identified as Zahid, Abdul Malik, Lal Mohammad, Asif, Rabnawaz and Hanif. It was learnt they were travelling abroad and were possessing fake negative reports from a local laboratory.

