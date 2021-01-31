Bogdanovic fires up Jazz with 32 points

LOS ANGELES: Bojan Bogdanovic put his stamp on a season-high 32-point performance with seven three pointers as the under-manned Utah Jazz claimed their 11th straight win by cruising to a 120-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Starting guard Mike Conley finished with 22 points and nine assists, France’s Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 18 points for the Jazz, who drained 20 baskets from beyond the arc for their ninth straight game with 15 or more three pointers.

“We want to be unselfish, help each other on both ends of the floor,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “I think we’re covering for each other, our communication defensively. The game can be simple if you let it be.”

Utah was playing without two of its best players Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Favors. It was their second straight contest without all-star Mitchell, who remains in the NBA’s concussion protocol after being hurt Tuesday against New York

Luka Doncic tallied 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, but Dallas lost for the fourth time in a row. The Mavs return home for a Saturday game against Phoenix having lost seven of nine games. Elsewhere, all-stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined for 50 points in their return from the Covid-19 unavailable list as the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Orlando Magic 116-90.

“Just having their presence was huge for us,” said Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. “We needed those guys tonight. I thought our team was a little tired, but we fought through it.”