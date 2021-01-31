PPP ready for horse-trading in Senate polls, alleges PTI leader

KARACHI : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh leaders accused the Pakistan Peoples Party on Saturday of preparing itself for horse-trading in the upcoming Senate elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly, opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh said that under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, the share of Sindh was 22 per cent, but due to abject poverty in the province, 31 per cent of families were helped under the Ehsas Cash Emergency Programme.

He said Rs60 billion had been given to 50,000 families.

Sheikh alleged that the media cell of the Pakistan Peoples Party was misleading the masses through its propaganda against the federal government, and that the PPP had hired highly paid advisors of Pakistan to spread disinformation.

“The fact is that Imran Khan loves Sindh and its people.

The federal government has fully helped Sindh despite there being a Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh, and the federal government will continue to assist the people of Sindh.”

The Pakistan Peoples Party government gave sermons instead of giving the people tangible assistance, the opposition leader said, adding that the PPP government had given subsidies only to the rich.

He further alleged the Pakistan Peoples Party leaders had directly benefited from the wheat, tractor and captive power project subsidies.

He said that a list of 435 people of Sindh had already been submitted in the Sindh High Court, and the majority of them were officers of the Pakistan administrative and police services, who should have been sacked.

He said almost half of secretaries, additional secretaries and police officers faced corruption cases, and under the rotation policy, almost half of the bureaucracy in Sindh would be transferred.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said there was the law of jungle in Sindh. “The PPP is using the Sindh Assembly for its vested interests, but we will not allow it.

The Pakistan Peoples Party is trying to make laws to save its people, but we will go to court against it.”

He said that three acts passed by the Sindh Assembly had already been annulled by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Sheikh said he had already written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan against the corrupt bureaucracy in Sindh, and requested him to get implemented the Civil Servants Efficiency and Discipline Rules 2020 in Sindh.

“The corrupt officers are enjoying postings in Sindh and many of them are posted here for a period of more than 10 years.”

The PTI leader accused the Pakistan Peoples Party government of patronising and promoting corrupt officers, saying these black sheep had made life miserable for the poor people.

“These corrupt officers should be shown the door now.”

He said that in Sindh during the last 10 years corruption to the tune of Rs 967 billion had been done.

“The chief minister should tell where Rs7,880 billion have been spent in Sindh during the last 12 years.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Saima Nadeem, PMA Adeeba Hassan and other leaders were also present at the press conference.