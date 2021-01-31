Forest lands were grabbed in past, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that new generation will be given a clean and green Pakistan by planting maximum trees.

While paying a surprise visit to Changa Manga on Saturday, he said that Changa Manga was badly ignored by the former rulers. The CM said that the timber mafia had political support in the past and precious forest lands were grabbed. The government has taken indiscriminate action against the qabza mafia in Changa Manga, he added.

New saplings have been planted in Changa Manga, as tree plantation was a national, social and religious obligation.He termed the 150-year-old artificial forest of Changa Manga a botanical heritage. The Changa Manga was not merely a reserve of trees but also a source of flourishing wildlife.

He stressed that citizens should actively participate in the tree-plantation campaign. Earlier, the chief minister planted a sapling at Changa Manga.

Development projects: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to complete on-going development projects in Punjab including Sahiwal in a stipulated time frame in the light of the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to handout issued here on Saturday, he said that development was the destiny of those cities like Sahiwal which were badly ignored in the past. He said that requirements of the population and consultation of public representatives were being ensured in preparation of development projects.

CM maintained that serving the people was the mission of the incumbent government. Usman Buzdar said that the installation of the latest treatment plant in Sahiwal would provide potable water to citizens, adding that years old and dilapidated sewerage pipelines were being replaced with a new sewerage system in Sahiwal. Provision of clean drinking water and a new sewerage system would not only uplift the living standard of the people but also protect them from many diseases as well, CM mentioned.

CM said that establishing green parks in urban areas would solve the pollution problem besides providing recreational activities to the public, especially children, adding that beautification work of the parks of Sahiwal would be ensured. Usman Buzdar said that priority would be given to use locally manufactured plants and machinery for solid waste and sewage treatment. He expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Sahiwal administration for the public service.

Meanwhile, punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of four women in the area Shahkot and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura. The Chief Minister directed the immediate arrest of the accused and said that such elements do not deserve any relaxation.

Usman Buzdar further directed to constitute special teams for the arrest of the accused and ensure justice to the affected families.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took a notice of 12-year-old girl Fatima and resolved her residential issue. The brother of Fatima has also been given a job. On the special instruction of the chief minister, a residence has been constructed for the girl and her family in the adjoining green belt of the Liberty Market. Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Syed Zahid Aziz said that her brother had also been given a job in the agency.

The solution of the residential problem would greatly help Fatima and her sisters to continue their education. It is worth mentioning that Fatima and her family used to live in the Green Belt adjacent to Liberty Market. On the direction of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, Director Gulberg Town Sohail Qadir Cheema presented keys of the residence to Fatima. She expressed pleasure and thanked Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

LAHORE: Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor M Hanif Patafi and Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday and apprised him of the issues of their constituencies.

The MPAs who met the CM included Shahabuddin Khan, M Shafi, Javed Akhtar, Alamdar Qureshi, Abdul Hai Dasti, Sardar Farooq Dareshak, Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak, Ahmad Shah Khagha, Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara, Sarfraz Hussain and M Atif, according to a handout, issued here.

The CM assured MPAs that their constituency-related issues would be resolved, adding that full attention was being paid to development of backward areas.

Usman Buzdar said that he personally takes interest in resolving the problems of public representatives and considers assembly members as his companions.

The priority of elected representatives would be considered in the development projects of their constituencies.

The agenda of development and prosperity would be implemented with the consultation of elected representatives, Usman Buzdar assured.

“We all have to serve people of the province as a team,” he added.

Usman Buzdar said that chief ministership was not merely a portfolio but a major responsibility.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was trying to set right the mistakes and shortcomings of the previous era.

He said that the wrong policies of the former rulers took the country in the wrong direction, as national resources were ruthlessly utilised on the projects launched for self-projection.

The former rulers overlooked the basic issues of people.

He said that the PTI government was focused to resolving people’s problems as the PTI believed in composite development.

“I am personally monitoring the ongoing development projects in the backward areas,” he said.

Education and health facilities would be ensured in remote areas as well, he maintained.

The MPAs termed the process of consultation with the elected representatives a good omen.

They thanked the CM for his interest in resolving their issues and said that he truly was a chief minister. Chief Whip Punjab Assembly MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.