We are trying to stop batting collapses, says SA skipper

KARACHI: South Africa’s recent batting collapses have been real nuisance for them. And their skipper Quinton de Kock says they are working to stop it.

In the last four innings, the South African batting has collapsed three times. In the first Test of the two-match series against Pakistan, which the visitors lost by seven wickets here at the National Stadium on Friday, Proteas’ batting collapsed in both innings.

In the first innings South Africa slipped from 133-3 to 220 all out while in the second they were at one stage 175-1 and were skittled out for 245 which cost them a huge loss.

“If I knew I would let you know. If we knew how to fix them we would not be doing that in the first place,” Quinton told a virtual news conference.

“We have spoken about them and we are trying to find a way to stop it,” he said.

“Collapses are not happening on purpose, it’s something we are also trying to solve them,” said Quinton, also the stumper.

When asked it was because of mental problems or the sub-continent conditions that caused problems for them Quinton said: “We have not played very well in the sub-continent conditions but I think it works both ways for all the teams. Very few teams go abroad and win Tests, even though we have seen what India have done. Yes we lost but for us the way we lost was not our best,” he said.

Quinton said that they have learnt a lesson from their first innings where they should have put on a decent score.

“We want to get better and from what I saw now, we learnt from our first innings mistakes and it’s a good step forward,” he said.

“I know our record in the sub-continent is not the greatest but it’s not an easy task. It’s just a matter of finding a way of getting that first win but I think things will roll out the way they should,” the skipper said.

“In the first innings we gave them wickets. In the second innings there were one or two good knocks, which is part of the game. We will prepare and come back mentally stronger,” Quinton said. He said that Pakistan’s batsmen played the spinners well.