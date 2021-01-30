England manager Southgate to take part in football dementia study

LONDON: England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed he is taking part in a research project looking at possible links between football and dementia.

Southgate, who had a long playing career, has volunteered to be part of the HEADING study at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, which is backed by the Football Association.

There are growing concerns over the link between heading in the game and long-term brain injuries.

England and Manchester United great Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia. Charlton’s brother Jack and their fellow 1966 World Cup-winner Nobby Stiles were both suffering from dementia when they died.

The HEADING study is looking for members of the Professional Footballers’ Association aged 50 and over to take part.

“This is an incredibly important issue in our game and I’m very happy to play my part in supporting this research,” said Southgate.

“Having turned 50 last year, I am now eligible to take part in the HEADING study, which could provide crucial and valuable insight to help people who play the game now and in the future.”