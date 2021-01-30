ACE arrests chairman, two others of fake anti-corruption force

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested three members of a fake anti-corruption force from Gujranwala. Earlier, ACE Punjab Director General Muhammed Gohar Nafees had taken a serious notice of use of ''anti-corruption'' by some NGOs for ulterior motives, blackmail people and mint money in return for membership. As a result, Gujranwala ACE Regional Director Rai Naeemullah Bhatti arrested three members of "Anti-Corruption Force Pakistan" from their office. The ACE DG directed all regional heads to ensure that no NGO or institution blackmailed any person or institution by using fake NGOs.