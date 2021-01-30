Opp faced defeat on all fronts: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the opposition is licking its wounds after facing defeat at every front. It will witness many more surprises by the PTI leadership. In a statement on Friday, she said the claim of submitting resignations has turned out to be a political burden for the PDM. The ranting of the bondmaids shows the PDM drama has ended in a fiasco. The bondmaids should remember that the party has just started as the trio of Maulana and the two scions has reverted to square one, she said. They do not have anything to defend as the people have fully recognized the duality of the political plunderers. Meanwhile, the scope of practical work done by CM Usman Buzdar is greater than the overall achievements of political thieves, she said.