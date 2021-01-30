close
Sat Jan 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Obaid Abrar Khan
January 30, 2021

IHC to hear Fawad disqualification plea on Feb 1

Top Story

Obaid Abrar Khan
January 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed plea for hearing about disqualification of Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly hiding his assets. Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah will hear the plea on February 1. The court has already issued notices to Fawad Chaudhry and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the hearing.

The petitioner has claimed that the minister did not disclose details of the land he owns in Jhelum in his nomination papers for the 2018 General Elections. He is no longer ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ and should be disqualified, he argued.

Latest News

More From Top Story