Kite Flying Ordinance: Amendment proposals sent for CM’s approval

LAHORE:The Lahore Police Operations Wing, under the supervision of DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, has put forward concrete proposals for amendments to the Punjab Probation of Kite Flying Ordinance, 2001, which will be formally enacted after the approval of the Punjab Chief Minister.

To ensure the safety of citizens' lives, it has been proposed to increase the punishment for kite sellers, manufacturers and kite-flyers depending on the nature of the crime. Under the proposals, the punishment for discouraging kite manufacturing is one to five years imprisonment or a fine of Rs5 lakh to 20 lakh or both. Similarly, in case of kite selling, one year to five years imprisonment or a fine of Rs2 lakh to Rs5 lakh or both are proposed together. In case of kite flying, it has been suggested to give three months to one year imprisonment or a fine of Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 or both.

According to police suggestions, the FIA will be empowered to take action against cyber criminals against Facebook pages and websites involved in this organized crime of kite-making, kite-selling and manufacturing.

According to the proposed proposals of Lahore Police, the FBR and the Ministry of Commerce will be approached to stop the import of nylon thread and other wires used in the manufacturing of chemical strings.

Resources being utilised to check canal water theft Punjab Irrigation Minister Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari has said that the department is utilising all available resources to check water theft from canals.

He said this while talking to a delegation of farmer organisations on Friday. He said that provision of water to farmers at tail-ends was the top priority of the department. During an anti-water theft campaign in 2020, 11,074 syphons had been restored to their original shape and 16,168 water theft cases were reported to police, he added.

2.5 kanals state land retrieved: The city district administration launched a crackdown and retrieved 2.5 kanals state land valuing millions of rupees from the land grabbers in tehsil Shalamar, Kot Donicha on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Shalamar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi said that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the land grabbers.