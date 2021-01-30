Minister approves Sundar Industrial Estate expansion

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat to review colonisation of industrial estates under PIEDMC by providing the necessary infrastructure.

Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabeel Hashmi, CEO Javed Ilyas, board member Arif Qasim and others attended the meeting. The meeting was told that 71 new industrial units have been established in Sundar Industrial Estate during the last one year.

Giving in-principle approval to expansion in Sundar Industrial Estate, the minister directed to devise and submit a feasible model in the next meeting. He expressed the satisfaction that work is in progress on Quaid-e-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura. The minister also directed that construction of the interchange, labour colony, business centre and provision of necessary infrastructure should be completed within the timeline as it would expedite the colonisation of industrial estates.

It is sanguine that the industrialization process has been expedited due to the investor-friendly policies and the ease of doing business approach of the PTI government.

Meanwhile, government policies are benefitting the masses as the establishment of new industries in industrial estates has created innumerable job opportunities, concluded the minister.

Long-term plan to clean City discussed: As per the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar a special meeting was held regarding stakeholders' engagement for the development of a long-term plan of solid waste management.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chairman LWMC Malik Amjad Ali Noon. CEO LWMC, DG LDA, Director SWM (MCL), Head SMU, CM, DG PHA, MD WASA, DG EPA, Additional Finance Secretary (LGF), Additional Secretary Development (LG&CD), ADCF, CEO Urban Unit followed by the other stakeholders attended the meeting. In order to make a sustainable way forward on public reform, a committee has been constituted for the development of a long-term plan. As per the direction of the CM Punjab, affordable and quality cleanliness arrangements will be made in the city. All stakeholders have given valuable feedback and suggestions on future plans. Keeping in view the feedback and suggestions of the stakeholders, a new affordable and sustainable plan will be formulated and presented in the next meeting which will be held after two weeks. Area-wise sanitation fees will be charged to ensure the sustainability of the new plan.

After the testimony of the stakeholders, the plan will be further presented to the Board of Directors. The department will ensure a cost-effective system for the cleanliness of Lahore. The long-term plan will be made in Pakistan rupees instead of dollars.

CEO LWMC stated that the department is working day and night to ensure the best possible cleanliness arrangements under a self-sustainable model. He added that the waste will be taken as resource.

Spokesperson LWMC said that the citizens are also requested to cooperate with the department in maintaining cleanliness in the city. He added that the citizens can dial LWMC helpline 1139 for registering their waste-related complaints.