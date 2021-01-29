SC seeks schedule for LBs polls within a week

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that the government of Punjab has taken an illegal step while dissolving local bodies in the province. A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqir heard a case pertaining to local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The court took exception to delay in holding of local bodies elections across the country and sought schedule for the elections for the provinces of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. The court questioned the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan by not fulfilling its obligation as well as ensuring holding of local bodies elections in the country. The court summoned the attorney general and the chief election commissioner and its relevant staff and observed that it is a constitutional obligation of the commission to ensure holding of local bodies elections well on time. The court observed that whosoever are bent upon delaying and violating the constitution are prima facie committing high treason.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa observed that unpopular governments fear while approaching the public. Whosoever is popular does not fear while approaching the public. The judge asked the chief election commissioner that the constitution is so strong and all have to obey it. “But it seems that instead of the constitution you are taking instructions from some others”, Justice Isa asked the chief election commissioner. “If you cannot perform a constitutional obligation and hold the elections, you should go home after resigning”, Justice Isa asked the official.

The chief election commissioner told the court that local bodies elections will be conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 8, adding that a meeting has been convened for holding elections in other provinces.

Justice Isa told the CEC if anyone tries to create obstacles in the process, he should be proceeded against. “Exercise your constitutional powers and understand it,” Justice Isa told the CEC. Justice Maqbool Baqir observed that even in times of war, elections are not halted, adding that recently the US conducted general elections despite the COVID-19 pandemic. A great injustice has already been done with the masses and no more will be tolerated,” Justice Baqir remarked. “If you do not give powers to the public at the grassroots level, how the work will go on,” Justice Baqir said, adding that the status of local bodies is like a nursery for democracy but “you have blocked the nursery”. “We are our own enemies, not requiring an external foe, if we fail to comply with the constitution,” remarked Justice Qazi Faez Isa.