QWP terms PTI govt most incompetent

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) has termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government the most incompetent one that could not honour a single pledge made to the people.

Addressing the meeting of the Provincial Executive Council of the party, QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said the PTI rulers deceived the people through the slogan of change. The members of the Provincial Executive Council of the QWP attended the meeting at Watan Kor, the headquarters of the party, here.

Sikandar Sherpao said the poor governance and incompetence had compounded the woes of the have-nots. He added that unemployment and price-hike had made life miserable for the people.

“This government has raised the prices of the petroleum products besides increasing the gas and electricity tariff on a number of occasions,” he said, adding that the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power as the PTI did not have the ability to deliver on its pledges.

The QWP leader said the provincial government had also failed to safeguard and secure the rights of the province. Through a couple of resolutions, the meeting termed the performance of the PTI government unsatisfactory, saying the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was being run through a remote control from Islamabad.

The participants of the meeting maintained that though Prime Minister Imran Khan talked about the process of accountability, he was reluctant to face the foreign funding case of his party, which spoke volumes about his sincerity to fight corruption. They said that as per the constitution the provinces had the rights over the natural resources.