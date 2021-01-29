Panel to oversee curriculum review

Islamabad The federal education ministry has formed a committee of experts to oversee the ongoing curriculum review exercise.

The committee comprises Dr Syed Khurshid Hasnain of the Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, Dr Irfanullah Chaudhry of the University of Engineering Lahore, Dr Mohammad Mustafa of the FC College Lahore, Dr Sabieh Anwar of LUMS, Dr Fatima Zia Dar of the Centre for Teaching Excellence and Learning Innovation, Asia University Malaysia, Dr Irfan Muzaffar of the Columbia University, Prof Meraj Mustafa Hashmi of NUST, Dr Sajida Zaki of the NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi, Dr Habibullah Pathan of Jamshoro University, and climate change expert Afia Salaam.

According to the ministry's notification, the panel will provide overall guidance to ensure that the curriculum renewal process adheres to the necessary requirements i.e academic standards, the student needs according to age and grade level, and international trends. It will review curriculum documents and give advice on their accuracy, consistency and relevance, and the continuity of knowledge and skills across grades K-12 in the curriculum documents. The committee will point out programme areas to be included or excluded from the curriculum. It will also supervise the curriculum from class six to 12.