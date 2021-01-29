Rivals’ plots to be foiled, says Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has pledged to accelerate the public welfare agenda under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and declared that every conspiracy of opponents of development would be frustrated.

MPAs from Rawalpindi, including adviser Asif Mehmood, Maj (R) Muhammad Latasab Satti, Raja Saghir Ahmed, Javed Kausar, Ch Sajid Mehmood, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Malik Taimoor, Amjad Mehmood Ch, Umer Tanvir and Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah called on the chief minister here Thursday and discussed issues of their constituencies.

The chief minister issued immediate instructions to early solve the problems being faced by the people. The MPAs thanked the CM for his cooperation and said the people of Rawalpindi were siding with the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.

The CM reiterated the respect of the parliamentarians was very dear to him and vowed that work would be done on a priority basis in the areas of public representatives. He disclosed that a separate development package was being devised for every city, including Rawalpindi and added that he would soon visit Rawalpindi to review progress made on development schemes.

The Rawalpindi Ring Road project will ease the movement of the locals and equal development work will be done in every constituency, he concluded. Meanwhile, Raees Nabil Ahmed, an MPA of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday and reposed his trust in the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar.

He also apprised the chief minister of the problems of his constituency. The chief minister said that he wanted to solve problems of every constituency, repeated that his doors were always open to all and sundry as development was the right of every area.

He held the view that hinterlands had equal right over the development process adding that this right would be returned to them by the government. Backward localities have the first right over the development process but these areas were intentionally ignored in the past, he regretted.

Some elements tried to deceive the people but the anti-development posse cannot deceive the masses through their propaganda because the people knew what was good or bad, concluded the chief minister.

Raees Nabil Ahmed termed the meeting pleasant adding that he was much impressed by the hospitality as the chief minister was very courteous. Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aun Chaudhry was also present.

seeks report: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about rape and murder of a maid in Iqbal Town and directed to early arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

The heirs will be provided justice; the chief minister assured and extended sympathies to them.takes notice of news item: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of news aired on Geo News about the unavailability of a bridge for the residents of Wachla Bella locality in Jhelum River and sought a report from secretary C&W with the direction to early complete the feasibility report for the construction of a bridge there.