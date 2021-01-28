Fazl says not quitting PDM chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman has refuted the media reports of quitting chairmanship of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) by him terming them baseless and unfounded.

He said the news items, being relayed on different channels in this regard, are baseless. He said that he was not quitting chairmanship of PDM. “Those fomenting such false news are scared of PDM popularity. However no cracks can be created in the ranks of PDM through such false news items. No such talks were held with Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari,” he said.

He went on to say PDM has achieved its 70 percent objectives and more important decisions will be taken in this regard in PDM February 4 summit meeting.