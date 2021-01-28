Sharif’s family, associates plundered national exchequer, says Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, has said Nawaz Sharif and his political associates had looted the national exchequer and built huge palaces around the world, adding that Maryam Nawaz went to Khokhar Palace not to show solidarity with Khokhar brothers but to prove so-called sincerity with the person who had submitted surety bonds for her release.

While talking to media persons after attending a ceremony organised to distribute cheques among the deserving girls for their marriages on Wednesday, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the crying of PML-N showed that Usman Buzdar’s arrows have been hitting targets. She said Maryam Nawaz went to the Khokhar Palace to convey a message to the ringleader of the land mafia that Nawaz Sharif would protect the state lands gifted to Khokhar brothers by him. She said Maryam is worried that during the current provincial government, the police have worked to ensure the supremacy of law.

The Special Assistant to the CM Punjab said after submitting surety bonds of Rs9 million for Maryam’s release, Khokhar brothers had shown that they were the frontmen of Sharif’s family. She said the Khokhar brothers, being landgrabbers, have no worth to point fingers at PM Imran Khan as Khan’s soldiers were enough for them. Dr Firdous said Imran Khan doesn’t have any personal enmity with the opposition but the PTI government is against all those, who violated the law and made controversial statements against the state institutions.

The Special Assistant said the people were deprived of their basic rights for decades and Sharif and Zardari families had been governing the country deceitfully. She said the prime minister has pledged to safeguard the rights and interests of ordinary citizens, while the PTI government has been taking pragmatic steps to fulfill the promises made by the PM. She said the political jugglers had deceived the nation claiming to transform Lahore into Paris, saying Sharif family had failed to materialise the dream of composite development in the province and squandered public money on Jati Umrah.