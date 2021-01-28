21 gangsters held

BAHAWALPUR: RPO Muhammad Zubair Khan has said that 21 gangsters of six inter-district gangs have been arrested by the police during the last one month. Addressing a press conference at the District Police Lines here on Wednesday, the RPO said that the accused were arrested by the police of different police stations in Bahawalpur range. The police also recovered 53 motorbikes, one car, jewellery and cattle heads worth Rs 10m from them, he told. He also handed over stolen articles to their owners in presence of media persons.