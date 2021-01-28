UAF inks MoU

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a company for bilateral cooperation in research and development on eco-conscious bast and leaves fiber like hump, jute, sisal, and banana fiber.

The MoU was inked by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer and Malik Muhammad Imran, Director Marketing of the company. It was agreed upon that establishment of bilateral cooperation in research and development on eco-conscious bast was meant to providing a long-lasting and stable platform for the scientific and technological advantage of the research institutions of both sides. They would also transfer and apply technical achievement into the production practices.

It was also agreed upon for the cultivation of the plants for extraction of bast and leaf fiber, its screening, characterization, and evaluation of bast and leaves fibers cultivator for processing. They would also work on strengthening the cooperation and industrialisation of new eco-friendly fiber. Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that academia-industry linkages were essential to meet the demand of the modern world.