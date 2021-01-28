close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
First information platform launched for Pakistan-China agriculture

BEIJING: The first information platform for China-Pakistan agricultural and industrial cooperation was launched, echoing the priority agenda of the second phase of CPEC, which is Pakistan’s agricultural and industrial development and improvement of social welfare. Jointly initiated by China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) and China Economic Net (CEN), the platform will serve as a bridge between Pakistani and Chinese enterprises to enhance B2B cooperation.

The platform, relying on its offline organization Pakistan-China Agriculture Corporation Exchange Center (PCACEC), will also organize forums, match-making meetings, and exchange activities for Pakistani and Chinese enterprises looking for business cooperation.

