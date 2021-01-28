Two women among three killed

SUKKUR: Three people including two women were killed in two different incidents in Badin and Nooriabad. In Nooriabad, the accused Muqadar Pallari shot dead his wife Mst. Azeema in village Azeem Palari and surrendered to the police with the pistol. They were investigating the accused. Similarly, in Nau Kot, Badin, the body of a woman identified as Soni Kolhi was recovered from her house. Her husband Soomaji Kolhi told the police that his wife had committed suicide when he wanted to shift to Karachi for labour. However, according to police, the woman’s father had accused Soomaji Kolhi of killing Soni.

Meanwhile, the police foiled a marriage of an under age couple in Pir jo Goth. Police raided the wedding ceremony at Kot Denal Shah Muhalla of Pir Jo Goth and took into custody the groom, Ayaz, s/o Wazeer Ali (13), and Saima, d/o Ali Murad (12) and Mst Bashira, mother of the bride. While the police said Nikah Khawan Molvi Abdullah and others escaped. Police said the couple was underage for marriage and added they along with the accused will be produced before the jurisdiction court on Thursday (today) for recording their statements. According to the police, the said couple belonged to Aardvark village, Bagho goth.