AJK cabinet condemns unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: The AJK Cabinet meeting Wednesday condemned the unprovoked Indian firing from across the LoC on civilian population as a result of which number of people embraced martyrdom and public and private properties were damaged.

The cabinet also condemned the Indian forces firing on United Nations observer mission and urged the United Nations to take notice of this incident. The cabinet meeting chaired by Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan expressed its concerns over the flagrant human rights violations by the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir and called for extending medical cover to the brave Kashmiri leader Asia Andrabi and Yasin Malik and demanded their release in view of their poor health.

The cabinet appreciated the role of the PML-N government in Azad Kashmir for taking extraordinary steps for the welfare and development of the people of Azad Kashmir. The cabinet approved the historical decision to write, read and recite “Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Syedna Muhammad Rasool-ul-Allah Salallah Elahi Wa Aalehee Wasallum” everywhere with the name of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The cabinet approved to implement the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information Law and also approved the Kashmir Council Election Amendment Act 2021 and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission amendment ordinance. The cabinet formed a high-level committee headed by a senior minister for setting up of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Building Control Authority. The committee after reviewing the building codes will submit its report in the next cabinet meeting while it also approved the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Local Government Act amendment 2020.