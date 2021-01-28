Covid-19 vaccine to be free for all: Dr Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD: The government-backed coronavirus vaccines would be free for all the country's citizens, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Wednesday.

Speaking during an online workshop, the PM's aide said that it is the "government's top-most priority to provide quality healthcare to people." "It is crucial that we spread awareness among the masses regarding coronavirus, he said, adding that "people should follow coronavirus SOPs just like they did during the pandemic's first wave." The special assistant said that China had donated 500,000 doses of the vaccine to Pakistan, while as many as 400,000 healthcare workers had already registered to get inoculated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan may be receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the first quarter of the year under the World Health Organisation's COVAX programme. The global initiative signed an advance purchase agreement with the American pharmaceutical for up to 40 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine candidate — which has already been approved for emergency use by the global health body. Two days ago, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said that provinces have almost completed the training for the medical staff for the coronavirus immunisation drive which will be held in the country.

"[The] provinces have almost completed the training of the staff of teaching hospitals, Tehsil and District Head Quarters Hospitals regarding Covid-19 vaccination for swift inoculation of the vaccine," read the press release from NCOC.

Government officials, in a meeting at the NCOC, discussed details of the complete procedure of vaccination, its time of availability, distribution process, and most demanding areas where it can be used at the earliest.