Powerless in Karachi

Residents of Karachi are not satisfied with the performance of K-Electric (KE). In winter, the consumption of electricity decreases. Air conditioners are mostly off. Then why are we facing prolonged loadshedding?
In winter, KE should ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity.
Sajjad Hassan Soomro
Karachi