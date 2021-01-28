Curbing corruption

This refers to the news report ‘5,000 note demonetization to curb bribery: Shabbar Zaidi’ (Jan 24). The former FBR chairman has made a valuable suggestion to curb corruption and money laundering. However, the government should have a proper mechanism for issuing smaller denomination notes to the public. Those surrendering Rs5,000 notes must not be given cash over the bank counter. Instead, the said amount should be deposited in a person’s bank account. It will help ensure the documentation of the economy and bring tax evaders into the tax net.

PM Imran Khan’s agenda of accountability can be better served if the demonetisation exercise is carried out transparently.

Shoaib Arif

Karachi