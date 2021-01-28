Unity is strength

This refers to the letter ‘A fresh start’ (Jan 26) by Raja Shafaatullah. I agree with the views of the writer. It is true that ever since the nation’s last hope – the PTI – came into power, Pakistanis have been witnessing an unending war of words between the ruling party and the opposition.

In the current difficult times where high inflation and rising unemployment have led to a considerable increase in poverty, the key objectives of politicians should be to address such critical challenges. Undoubtedly, the past is irretrievable, but one should at least learn lessons from the past to take a fresh start.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad