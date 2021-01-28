NH&MP launches road safety campaign

LAHORE:National Highways and Motorway Police launched a campaign here Wednesday to create awareness about safety helmets, back view mirrors and head and tail lights of bikes.

Officers of motorway police were also present on the occasion.Back view mirrors were installed at motorcyclists and safety helmets were distributed free-of-cost among road users.

The motorcyclists were briefed about other safety tips necessary while riding a bike. During the campaign, it was asserted that safety helmet is not only mandatory for bike rider but also for pillion rider too. Inaugurating the campaign, National Highways and Motorway Police Training College Sheikhupura Commandant DIG Mehboob Aslam said that motorcyclists were involved in most of the accidents so that it was needed to educate and guide them about road safety measures.

He said that patience, discipline and courage were the hallmark of National Highways and Motorway Police, adding that motorway officials were utilising their energies to educate the

people, besides enforcing traffic rules and laws.

It was among top priorities of National Highways and Motorway Police to put in place measures for reducing accidents at national highways, he said and added that the dilapidated headlights, non-availability of side mirrors and rear lights were among major causes of motorcyclists’ accidents.