Wed Jan 27, 2021
Licences of 50 pilots were fake: CAA

January 27, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Khaqan Murtaza has said the fake licences of 50 pilots have been cancelled. According to local media, Khaqan Murtaza said evidences of ‘collusion’ in passing of exam for licences of 32 pilots have been found. He said such pilots were suspended for different durations. He said the rest of licences were found to be alright.

