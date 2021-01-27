RMI becomes part of Sehat Card Plus Programme

PESHAWAR: Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) and State Life Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday signed an agreement enrolling RMI in Sehat Card Plus Programme for provision of healthcare services to the patients in the province.

The agreement was signed in a joint ceremony by chief executive RMI Shafique-Ur-Rehman and Zonal Head for State Life Tajamul Khattak. Sehat Sahulat Programme Director Dr Riaz Tanoli and officials from RMI and State Life Insurance Company also attended the event. Services at RMI under this programme are expected to start next week.

This special initiative by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to support the population of the province to provide accessible healthcare.