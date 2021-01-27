close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
January 27, 2021

RMI becomes part of Sehat Card Plus Programme

National

BR
Bureau report
January 27, 2021

PESHAWAR: Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) and State Life Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday signed an agreement enrolling RMI in Sehat Card Plus Programme for provision of healthcare services to the patients in the province.

The agreement was signed in a joint ceremony by chief executive RMI Shafique-Ur-Rehman and Zonal Head for State Life Tajamul Khattak. Sehat Sahulat Programme Director Dr Riaz Tanoli and officials from RMI and State Life Insurance Company also attended the event. Services at RMI under this programme are expected to start next week.

This special initiative by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to support the population of the province to provide accessible healthcare.

Latest News

More From Pakistan