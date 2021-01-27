UAE consents to appointment of Afzaal as new envoy

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has granted a formal consent for appointment of Pakistan’s designated ambassador for the UAE Afzaal Mahmood, and it is likely that he would take up his assignment in Abu Dhabi next month.

Afzaal, a former Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officer who later switched to the Foreign Service, was country’s ambassador in Bahrain before his posting in Abu Dhabi, where new envoy is being appointed.

Diplomatic sources told The News that the UAE would have new ambassador from Pakistan in about six months after its brilliant career diplomat Ghulam Dastgir relinquished the slot on attaining superannuation. Since then, Abu Dhabi had no ambassador although significant regional developments had taken place in between and bilateral ties of two brotherly countries experienced turbulent period.

The UAE ambassador in Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi had to play important role to guard the brotherly ties of the two countries.

In the meanwhile, Pakistan has planned to undertake fresh diplomatic initiative for holding special Islamic Conference of Foreign Minister (ICFM) to take up Kashmir issue and worsening situation in the area where the Muslim majority is being brutalised by the Indian occupying forces.

Islamabad has started working for mustering Riyadh support for the purpose as the two capitals are engaged in exchange of views on the subject quietly, the sources added.

The UAE is supposed to play significant role for achieving the target and Afzaal Mahmood as Pakistan’s new ambassador in Abu Dhabi will be staying in touch with the host government.