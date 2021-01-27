Foreign funding case: PPP demands ECP action on Imran’s victory claim

ISLAMABAD: The PPP has demanded of the ECP to take the notice of statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan on claiming the victory in the foreign funding case.

“Prime Minister Imran Kahn’s claim on wining the foreign funding case is tantamount to influencing the scrutiny committee probing the foreign funding case,” said Secretary General PPP Nayyer Hussain Bukhari.

Bukhari said the claim of Prime Minister Imran Khan is an effort to make the Election Commission of Pakistan and scrutiny committee controversial and also raising the question on transparent role of the scrutiny committee.

“On what basis the Prime Minister made a claim of victory as the investigation into the foreign funding case still going on,” he asked. “The PPP has serious reservations on the claim made by Prime Minister Imran Khan on foreign funding case,” he said.