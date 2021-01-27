Timely orders

Many countries around the world have started the Covid-19 vaccination programme. Even India has started the vaccination drive. Even though Pakistan has signed agreements with some companies, we don’t know when exactly the vaccine will arrive in the country.

The authorities need to understand that any delay in the procurement of the vaccine will result in a huge loss of precious lives. It is also shocking that the country hasn’t decided how the vaccine will be administered. The government needs to facilitate the private sector to buy vaccine doses.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad