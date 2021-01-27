KP police seek increase in funds for investigation of cases

PESHAWAR: Terming the current allocation insufficient for probing terror incidents and heinous crimes, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have sent a proposal to the government for enhancing the cost of the investigation in cases of terrorism, murders, rape, kidnapping and other crimes.

The force demanded an increase of up to 3000 percent in some cases as the current rate for probing a rape case is only Rs4000 while for a kidnapping case it was only Rs2500.

A letter sent by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Operations Asif Iqbal on behalf of Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi to the secretary Home Department highlighted important areas pertaining to the financial management of the force.

The government has been asked to revise the allocated amount for the cases of high-profile terrorism, murder, kidnapping, rape and dacoity, saying that lack of funds and the lengthy process were affecting policing.

It was learnt that the Police Department in the letter proposed to increase the funds for high-profile terrorism incidents from Rs45,000 to at least Rs190,000.

Besides, the government was asked to increase investigation funds of single murder from Rs3600 to Rs95000 and for murders from Rs7100 to Rs 140,000.

Also, the police force asked for increasing the cost of the investigation in cases of rape from a mere Rs4000 to Rs120,000, kidnapping Rs2500 to Rs45,000 and dacoity from Rs5500 to Rs70,000.

The letter asked for devising a simplified and liberal mechanism for the release of funds and provision of access to the PIFRA/ SAP system to enable the central police office to directly punch in budget/ re-appropriations in the system, both on current and development sides.

It also asked for a simplified mechanism for scrutiny of police station level budgeting for the budget of 2021-22 .

“For being new initiative and the limited capacity of personnel at the police station as drawing and disbursing officer, CPO may be assigned to collect and compile proposed budgetary allocations Investigation related budgetary matters,” said the letter.

The force asked for provision of advance withdrawal for investigation related budget on a monthly basis by amending delegation financial rules. Currently, no advance funds are provided for the cost of the investigation.

“Funds are reimbursed through a cumbersome process which results not only in low utilization of cost of Investigation funds but also compromised quality of investigation and excuse to fleece victim,” stated the letter.

The CPO asked the increased funds may be provided from the lump-sum block at disposal of the finance department. It added the financial powers given to the Police Officers in the schedule-III of the ‘Delegation of Financial Power Rules 2018’ need to be enhanced.

“The abovementioned finance related matters are hindering the performance of police, which must be ameliorated immediately,” stated the letter.