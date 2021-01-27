Barry’s thump Zacky Farms

LAHORE: Barry’s thumped Zacky Farms by 10-5 in their Tenacious Pricemeter Polo Cup 2021 match here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Tuesday.

Ruelo Trotz was in sublime form as he smashed six goals. Hamza Mawaz Khan struck three.

For Zacky Farms, who had two-goal handicap advantage, Bilal Humayun scored two goals and Hamza Khan converted one.

The match started with Zacky Farms having two goals handicap advantage. They added one goal to make it 3-0. Barry’s then bounced back and banged two back-to-back goals to make it 3-2.

Barry’s converted one more goal in the beginning of the second chukker to level the score at 3-3.

Zacky Farms took back the lead (4-3), but it did not last long as Barry’s slammed in one to make it 4-4.

The third chukker saw total dominance of Barry’s as they added five goals to gain a 9-4 lead.

In the fourth and last chukker, both the teams struck one goal each.