January 27, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
January 27, 2021

PMSA rescues 16 fishermen from Karachi near Ormara

Karachi

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency saved 16 fishermen who were stranded at the open sea on Tuesday. According to a PMSA spokesperson, a boat from Karachi was stranded after the failure of its engine near Ormara. A fast response boat, which was patrolling the sea, received a distress call from the worried fishermen.

The patrolling boat spotted the stranded small vessel and saved all the 16 men. Maritime security personnel provided food and medical aid to the fishermen, and towed their boat to the

Ormara harbour.

