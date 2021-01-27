IO declares five men killed in Gizri bungalow shootout as robbers

Police on Tuesday submitted a charge sheet in a case pertaining to the deaths of five suspects in an alleged encounter in Defence Housing Authority.

The investigation officer, in his report filed under Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, declared all of the deceased as robbers. Police had claimed killing Abbas, Ghulam Mustafa, Muhammad Abid, Riaz and an unknown person during an exchange of fire at a bungalow near Yasrab Imambargah in DHA Phase IV on November 27.

The family of Abbas, however, had alleged that the encounter was staged and demanded an inquiry. At this, the court ordered fresh postmortems. According to the investigation officer, the suspects were killed during a shootout with a team of the Gizri Police Station at 4:30am on the day of the incident. He said Abbas suffered bullet injuries and was rushed to the JPMC, where he died.

Laila Parveen, the owner of the bungalow where Abbas worked as a driver, had also pleaded with the court to order the superintendent of police, Complaints Cell, and the Gizri SHO to register an FIR against the police officials involved in the encounter. However, the investigation did not find any evidence which could corroborate the claims made by the family; therefore, the police concluded the case as C-Class and submitted the report.

Two commit suicide

Eighteen-year-old Adnan, son of Rashid, was found dead at his house in Korangi. The body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy. The family told police that he had ended his life by hanging himself from the roof after returning from a tuition centre over unexplained reasons. Separately, 32-year-old Tahir, son of Khaista Khan, hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Orangi Town. His family told the Mominabad police that he had ended his life over unexplained reasons.